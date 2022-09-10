Loganville woman celebrates 100th Birthday with music

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A Georgia woman celebrated a major milestone Friday.

Eleanor Petrick turned 100 years young.

Eleanor lives at the Magnolia Senior Living in Loganville, Georgia.

On Friday, family, friends, and staff gathered there to wish her a happy birthday.

On her special day, she was presented balloons, cards, and got to dig into plenty of cake.

Glynda says she loves music but most of all singing Elvis Presley songs.

“Eleanor still does crossword puzzles, plays Uno cards and bingo. Her famous shout while playing Bingo is “I got a one liner!” We enjoy Mrs. Eleanor Petrick here at the Magnolia Senior Living in Loganville GA. Her family has a huge 100th Birthday celebration featuring her favorite Elvis Presley Impersonator!”

