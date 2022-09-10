Summerville: Officials focus on ending boil water notice one week after major flooding

SUMMERVILLE, Ga. (CBS46) - The City of Summerville has issued a precautionary boil water advisory due to severe flooding at the water treatment plant on September 4.

“There is the potential a health hazard may exist due to microbial contamination in these areas without positive pressure,” the release stated.

According to Summerville city officials, neighbors are advised to only use boiled tap water or bottled water for drinking, cooking, or preparing food until the advisory is lifted.

Do not drink tap water without boiling it first. Boiling kills bacteria and other organisms in the water.

Until the advisory is lifted, boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, and food preparation.

Bring water to a boil, let boil for one minute, and let it cool before drinking/using.

Unboiled tap water may be used for bathing and other non-drinking purposes.

The advisory will remain in effect until the City of Summerville has done the appropriate testing to make sure there is no longer a public health concern.

