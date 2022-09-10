Two trains collide in Rome, officials say

By Jamarlo Phillips
Published: Sep. 10, 2022 at 7:35 AM EDT
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A collision between two trains early Saturday morning forced the closure of railroad crossings in Rome, police say.

In a statement, Floyd County Police said “Railroad crossings in Lindale will be closed for an extended period while Norfolk Southern investigates an incident that caused two trains to collide at around 4:15 am. Local police on scene are reporting no injuries and no escape of contents from containers,”.

The cause of the collision is under investigation.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

