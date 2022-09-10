UGA reports ticket issues hours before first home game of season

By Jamarlo Phillips
Published: Sep. 10, 2022 at 2:23 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - With servers not functioning as intended, fans won’t be able to purchase tickets for the first home game of the season.

The Georgia Bulldogs will take on Samford at 4 p.m. at Sanford Stadium.

Around 1 p.m. Saturday, UGA Athletics tweeted that their ticket provider is “currently experiencing a nationwide disruption of services.”

They went on to say that fans who have already downloaded their tickets should not experience any issues entering the Stadium, but may not be able to transfer tickets at this time.

To help mitigate crowds ticket representatives will be at the gates to assist fans.

