UGA reports ticket issues hours before first home game of season

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - With servers not functioning as intended, fans won’t be able to purchase tickets for the first home game of the season.

The Georgia Bulldogs will take on Samford at 4 p.m. at Sanford Stadium.

Around 1 p.m. Saturday, UGA Athletics tweeted that their ticket provider is “currently experiencing a nationwide disruption of services.”

They went on to say that fans who have already downloaded their tickets should not experience any issues entering the Stadium, but may not be able to transfer tickets at this time.

To help mitigate crowds ticket representatives will be at the gates to assist fans.

Our ticket provider is currently experiencing a nationwide disruption of services. At this time fans might not able to access tickets and/or parking permits on the Georgia app or online. They are working to resolve this issue. — Georgia Bulldogs (@UGAAthletics) September 10, 2022

