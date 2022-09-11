Atlanta British Car Fayre returns to Historic Downtown Norcross

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Atlanta British Car Fayre is the annual gathering of British car and motorcycle enthusiasts in Historic Downtown Norcross.

Now considered the largest of its kind in the region, visitors come from miles around to explore the rare, the vintage and the fast.

Organizers tell CBS46 profits generated from each show are donated to the Amanda Riley Foundation.

The Amanda Riley Foundation uses 100% of all monies received to support children in the Atlanta area who have been hospitalized with cancer and to support the financially strapped families that have to sacrifice to be with their children.

