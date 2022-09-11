Cobb County community continues mourning 2 deputies killed in the line of duty

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Cobb County community continues to mourn the two deputies who were killed while attempting to serve a warrant at a Marietta home on Thursday evening.

The two deputies have been identified as 42-year-old Jonathan Randall Koleski and 38-year-old Marshall Samuel Ervin Jr.

According to Cobb County officials, deputy Koleski served with the sheriff’s office in Cobb County for 15 years and was a U.S. Army veteran. Deputy Ervin Jr. served with the Cobb County Sheriff’s office for seven years.

Cobb County Sheriff Craig Owens confirmed the two deputies were serving the warrant to arrest Christopher Cook in the driveway of a Marietta home when Christopher Golden confronted them with a gun. The deputies reportedly ordered Golden to drop the gun. He did not and there was an exchange of gunfire and both deputies were struck. One of the deputies was reportedly shot in the head and the other in the pelvic area. The deputy shot in the pelvic area died on the way to Kennestone Hospital.

Golden then barricaded himself inside the home.

Officials confirmed both men were married and Ervin Jr. was a father.

According to neighbors in the area, more than a dozen agencies responded to the scene on 2474 Hampton Glen Court and a standoff ensued.

The standoff ended several hours later at around 12:15 a.m. Friday with the suspect taken into custody “without incident.” The other suspect was arrested near the area. The two were transported to Cobb County Jail.

“When I saw that, I was thinking wow that’s terrible. It’s really sad. Anybody that does that is terrible,” one individual said. “I was really upset that happened.”

One local diner has stepped up to help by offering free food to law enforcement officers.

“Anything that we can do for the community to try to give back because they’ve done so much for us,” said Lauren Martin, co-owner of the West Cobb Diner. “Let us thank you for everything you do and let us grieve with you.”

“Today, we join our entire community in mourning the tragic loss of two Cobb County Sheriff’s Deputies killed in the line of duty,” said Robert G. Haley, Founder and Executive Director of Cobb Sheriff’s Foundation. “Our thoughts and prayers are with the entire Cobb County Sheriff’s Office, the deputies who made the ultimate sacrifice, and their family and friends.”

According to officials, the funeral arrangements for the two deputies are pending.

