Fallen Firefighters annual memorial stair climb held to honor 9/11 victims

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Forsyth County Fire Department and many community members climbed 110 flights of stairs as a tribute to the fallen heroes ahead of the 21-year anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks in the United States.

This is part of the national “Fallen Firefighters annual 9-11 memorial stair climb.” It symbolizes the route of new york city firefighters at the World Trade Center in New York City in 2001.

Those who took part told CBS46 News that it means a lot to honor those who made the ultimate sacrifice.

“Even if you’re not a firefighter, to come up here and just to walk the stairs, it’s important to know what those men and women did that day,” said John Sexton.

Money raised at today’s event will help with counseling and support programs for all families of firefighters who die in the line of duty.

“Just to honor those brave men and women, and everyone who perished that day, we want to keep their memory alive,” said one firefighter.

On Sunday, there are multiple 9/11 remembrance events and tributes in and around Georgia. DeKalb County is set to host its 9/11 remembrance ceremony at the Public Safety Complex in Tucker.

