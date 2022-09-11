FIRST ALERT: AM Fog, Isolated Showers, Breaks Of Sun This Afternoon, Showers/Storms Return Tonight

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -We have low clouds and patchy dense fog this morning especially east of Atlanta. This afternoon will be mostly dry with breaks in the clouds and temperatures will reach the low 80′s. Late today and tonight expects scattered showers/storms to move through with the passage of a cold front. Monday morning may see a passing shower but expect partly sunny skies and low 80′s for the afternoon on Monday. And then a gorgeous week ahead with sunny skies, low humidity and high temperatures in the low 80′s!

