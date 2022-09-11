East Point holds water donation drive for flood victims in Northwest Georgia

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - People were pulling up in their vehicles bright and early Saturday morning to be part of the solution in helping flood victims in Northwest Georgia.

A water donation drive was held bright and early Saturday morning in East Point.

Volunteers who were there tell CBS6 this is not about them but about stepping up to help those going through a difficult time.

The mayor of East Point says she’s spoken with the mayor of Summerville and is happy to help where it’s needed.

“It’s great to know that people would just voluntarily show up and provide the support and resources for things that are needed. We know that this is going to be ongoing and we are committed to helping along the way to make sure they make it through this crisis,” explained East Point Mayor Deana Holiday Ingraham.

Mayor Ingraham tells CBS46 that some cases of water will be delivered to Jackson, Mississippi to help with their water crisis.

