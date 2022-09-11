Lovejoy police need your help locating husband accused of murdering wife

Lovejoy murder
Lovejoy murder(WGCL)
By Jamarlo Phillips
Sep. 11, 2022
LOVEJOY, Ga. (CBS46) - The LoveJoy Police Department is looking for a man who reportedly shot and killed his wife in Clayton County just before 8 p.m. Friday.

Police said the woman, who has not been identified was in a car when she was shot multiple times along Grove Way.

According to police, the car crashed into a freestanding mailbox structure.

Police believe 42-year-old Ikuko Thurman is responsible for her death and he may be driving a silver/gray older model Chevrolet with an unknown tag.

Thurman is described as 5-foot-11 inches tall and weighs around 212-pounds.

According to police, a warrant has been issued for Ikuko’s arrest and he is being charged with murder and aggravated assault.

Police say Thurmond should be considered armed and dangerous. Anyone with information contact Detective Rowland (678)-282-4827.

