Man wearing only socks and underwear steals truck in Jackson County, deputies say

JACKSON COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) - A man who reportedly stole a truck was arrested wearing only his underwear and socks.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said on Thursday they caught the suspect who stole a truck with a trailer attached from Hoschton and wrecked off I-85 near Sugar Hill Outdoors on JD Brooks Road.

The sheriff’s office posted photos of the suspected thief in handcuffs, the stolen trailer and truck, and a K-9 named Ann.

Deputies have not released the name of the suspected thief at this time.

“A long afternoon and jail was the answer. A good outcome and everyone is going home safe, other than scratched up from the briars. Thank you Lord for keeping him safe,” the Facebook post stated.

