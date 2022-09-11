Missing 17-year-old Ohio teenage girl located safe in Georgia, reunites with family

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Atlanta police officials have confirmed to CBS46 News that 17-year-old Emma Linek has been located and is safe.

Emma walked into a local police department late Sunday afternoon and she has been reunited with her father.

“FBI Atlanta appreciates the help of the media and public in spreading her picture and alerting law enforcement about her possible locations,” officials said.

The FBI previously stated they gathered surveillance video showing Emma Linek getting off of MARTA at the Lindbergh station Tuesday night.

“The biggest concern right now is Emma’s well-being. She has not had her needed medication for days. Agents continue to ask for the public’s help in locating Emma so she can be reunited with her family,” officials said.

According to a news release, Emma Linek, who goes by the name of Zari, flew into Atlanta from Cleveland, Ohio. on Sept. 6. Her final destination was Boston. An FBI agent tells CBS46 that Lenik originally had a direct flight but missed it, leading to her being rebooked on a flight that connected through Atlanta.

“I want to highlight again that that flight changed, it was not scheduled. She did not know she’d be coming to Atlanta and another thing of concern is Emma has no known connections in Atlanta. She’s never been here before, nor does not know anyone in Atlanta that we know of,” said FBI Investigator Chris Macrae

