11th annual Atlanta Food & Wine Festival comes this week

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Atlanta Food & Wine Festival will return Sept. 15 and run through Sept. 18 with events promising food, drinks and live music.

The first two days of the event will take place at Guardian Works on Echo Street. The venue will play host to cocktail events with unlimited food and drink. Guests will taste the best sliced food in Atlanta on the 15th, including pizza, bacon and lasagna. The following day will bring more than 20 chefs to showcase their best chicken meals.

The food and drink will continue to flow on Sept. 18 and 19 at Historic Fourth Ward Park. More than 30 tasting tents will bring the best of Atlanta to the park, and Sunday’s event will bring the tailgate to you with surprise guests and live entertainment.

Tickets can be found here.

