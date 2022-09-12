7 displaced after fire at Gwinnett County home

By Miles Montgomery
Published: Sep. 11, 2022 at 11:59 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A family of seven is sleeping under a different roof on Sunday evening after their Gwinnett County home caught on fire.

Firefighters responded to the home in Lilburn just after 4 a.m.

Officials say a man woke up in the middle of the night to check out a strange noise and found the fire burning in the screened-in patio at the back of the home.

The man alerted the rest of the family.

Everyone escaped the fire safely, according to officials.

The Red Cross has responded to help the three adults and four children.

