Agnes Scott College ranked as country’s most innovative

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - U.S News & World Report has named Agnes Scott College in Decatur as the nation’s most innovative for the fifth year in a row. The college also ranked first in first-year experiences and was named one of the best value schools in the United States.

Nearly 60 percent of the student body are people of color and 29 percent are first-generation college students. Part of the college’s most innovative ranking are first-year global immersion experience and an integrated digital literacy focus.

College President Leocadia I. Zak said, “our goal is to promote a culture of excellence where our students’ intellectual curiosities are celebrated and nurtured and where inclusivity is a part of daily campus life.”

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.