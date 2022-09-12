Angel Taylor to perform at City Winery Atlanta Sept. 18

Angel Taylor of Trin-i-tee 5:7
Angel Taylor of Trin-i-tee 5:7(City Winery Atlanta)
By Alexandra Parker
Published: Sep. 12, 2022
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Former Trin-i-tee 5:7 member Angel Taylor will perform at City Winery Atlanta’s Sunday brunch Sept. 18.

Taylor recently released her new single “Speak,” a cover of Donnie McClurkin’s “Speak to My Heart.” It’s her debut single as a solo artist.

Trin-i-tee 5:7 has been nominated for two Grammy Awards and two BET Awards. Each of their five albums has peaked within the top two on the Billboard Gospel charts; their self-titled 1999 debut has also been certified gold.

Tickets start at $45 and are available here.

