Angel Taylor to perform at City Winery Atlanta Sept. 18
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 7:00 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Former Trin-i-tee 5:7 member Angel Taylor will perform at City Winery Atlanta’s Sunday brunch Sept. 18.
Taylor recently released her new single “Speak,” a cover of Donnie McClurkin’s “Speak to My Heart.” It’s her debut single as a solo artist.
Trin-i-tee 5:7 has been nominated for two Grammy Awards and two BET Awards. Each of their five albums has peaked within the top two on the Billboard Gospel charts; their self-titled 1999 debut has also been certified gold.
Tickets start at $45 and are available here.
