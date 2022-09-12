Braves postseason single-game tickets go on sale Sept. 23

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Single-game tickets for the Braves’ potential Wild Card, Division Series and Championship Series games will go on sale to the public Sept. 23 at 10 a.m.

A pre-sale for members of the Ticketmaster Verified Fan program will be Sept. 22 at 1 p.m. An A-List presale will be at 10 a.m. that day.

Registration for the Verified Fan pre-sale will begin Sept. 13 and run through Sept. 19. Verified Fan registration is limited to fans in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee. You can find more information here.

