BREAKING: Earthquake confirmed in Newton County, Georgia

By Cutter Martin and Miles Montgomery
Published: Sep. 11, 2022 at 11:00 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
BUTTS COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) - A “loud boom” and shaking were reported in Butts County, near Jackson, Georgia, around 9 p.m. this evening.

It appears that some level of shaking was detected by seismographs; a magnitude 2.4 on the Richter scale. A small earthquake has been confirmed by the United States Geological Survey (USGS). The epicenter was near Mansfield, Georgia, in Newton County.

The Butts County Sheriff’s Office has not received any reports of damage or any injuries. A magnitude 2.4 earthquake is very small and usually does not produce any damage.

