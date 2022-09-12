Chido & Padre’s to celebrate Mexican Independence Day

Chido and Padre's
Chido and Padre's(Chido and Padre's)
By Alexandra Parker
Published: Sep. 12, 2022
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Buckhead restaurant Chido & Padre’s will celebrate Mexican Independence Day Sept. 16.

Starting at 6:30 p.m., the restaurant will have a suckling pig taco bar with mojo and sour orange suckling pig taco plates, selling three tacos for $22. There will also be a garnish station with tomatillo, salsa verde, cilantro, onions, radishes, and cotija cheese. The restaurant’s regular menu will still be available during the event.

A DJ will provide musical entertainment and a tequila station and an education station will be at the restaurant as well. A complimentary visit to the education station comes with the purchase of any entree.

