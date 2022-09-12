Children’s Museum of Atlanta announces Latinx Heritage Month programming

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Children’s Museum of Atlanta has announced a slew of events celebrating Latinx Heritage Month. Visitors will learn about Latinx history and culture through a variety of activities through daily programs.

Some programs will spotlight Colombian artist Ignacio Gómez Jaramillo and Venezuelan zoologist Zuleyma Tang Martinez with hands-on events. At the Art Studio event, visitors will learn about Jaramillo and cubism as well as create a Cubist self-portrait.

Guests will also be able to learn about animals and insects at the Innovation Station and Science Bar. At the Innovation Station, guests will design enclosures for animals; at the Science Bar, they will learn how to classify insects and uncover how insects hear.

The Art Studio, Innovation Station and Science Bar will have two daily sessions: one at 9:45 a.m. and one at 1:45 p.m.

There will also be hourly readings of Juana Martinez-Neal’s “Alma and How She Got Her Name” at 10 a.m., 11 a.m. and noon as well as 2 to 4 p.m.

The limited-time exhibit PAW Patrol: Adventure Play will launch Sept. 24. It will be at the museum through Jan. 8, 2023.

