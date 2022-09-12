Credit card companies to adopt new code that categorizes gun purchases

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - That piece of plastic you carry in your purse or wallet will now start categorizing gun purchases.

Major credit card companies like Visa, Mastercard and American Express are already on board. Some say the new credit card code could prevent major gun crimes and mass shootings.

“It’s a great development because we have to study this problem and enact the measure that will prevent it,” said crime victims attorney, Michael Haggard.

Haggard has worked with hundreds of victims of gun violence and their families for the last few decades.

Some gun-rights advocates are speaking out against the move that will separately categorize sales at gun and ammunition stores.

“The national registry is against the law, which is what they’re trying to do backdoor wise,” said Jerry Henry, Executive Director of Georgia 2nd Amendment.

GA2A was formerly GeorgiaCarry.org.

Others feel it could help flag suspicious purchases to law enforcement.

“The credit card companies doing this so we can red flag gun purchases is a major step in curbing the problem,” said Haggard.

Crimes victim attorney Mike Haggard said several mass shootings in recent years could’ve been prevented given the shooter’s credit and purchase history.

“We think about Pulse, 26 thousand dollars, if that was red flagged that incident never happens,” said Haggard.

“I predict they will get around this one too,” said Henry.

Henry said he believes the move by credit card companies will just lead more people to use cash or checks for purchase.

“So what are they going to do then? are they going to start tracing every cash transaction?”

He said even if credit purchases are flagged, there’s no way to know the person’s intent.

“How do you know he purchased it so he can commit one of these crimes? You don’t. You can’t read people’s minds.”

Those in favor of the credit card codes said this is just the first step towards preventing gun violence.

“Safe storage of guns, training, you have to take a test, to fish you have to get a license,” said Haggard. “To have some type of, not even restrictions, just training on guns in America would do such a service to people.”

