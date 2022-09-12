Douglas County History Trail opens Oct. 1

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Douglas County will open a new History Trail with a kickoff Oct. 1.

Sites on the trail include the Basket Creek Cemetery, Carns Log Cabin and New Manchester Hill Ruins. Many locations are tied to the county’s Black history, from the cemetery’s West African roots to the first Black school in the county.

The History Trail will join the Film Trail, Agri Trail and Butterfly Trail as winding tourist attractions and routes through Douglas County.

The kickoff begins at 10:30 a.m. at the Douglas County Museum of History and Art. The kickoff will include museum tours and giveaways.

It is free to attend, but the county is asking that attendees RSVP here.

