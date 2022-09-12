Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s sister turns 95

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The joyous sound of voices, and instruments could be heard all down Auburn Avenue. A celebration was going on at the historic Ebenezer Baptist Church. Dr. Christine King Farris, elder sister of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. turned 95 on Sept.11.

“I thank God for your wisdom and your council,” said Sen. Rev. Raphael Warnock, (D) Georgia.

Many familiar faces were in attendance, including other members of the King family.

“Dr. Christine King Farris, Aunt Christine has indeed been a great servant and she is certainly the greatest among us,” said Bernice King, daughter of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

There is a lot to celebrate. Farris stood alongside her brother during the Civil Rights Movement. She is also an esteemed educator and author who has made a big impact at Spelman College, her alma mater.

“She taught students to be teachers, to be educators,” said Isaac Newton Farris Jr., her son.

Her son said his mother has seen some remarkable events in her life, including the coronation of Queen Elizabeth II. This week Farris said he has been reflecting on that fact.

“My mother is probably taking in a lot of this because she came along in that era when the queen meant something different, to that generation than our generation,” said Farris.

He hopes this celebration can remind everyone that community service should be a priority.

“Celebrate her dedication to her family, and to this Atlanta community, selfless service,” he said.

Dr. Farris has a long legacy and has done a lot in her 95 years. She also played a part in making the King Center what it is today, working along with Coretta Scott King.

