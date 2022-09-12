Dunkin’ supports Childhood Cancer Awareness Month with Gold Joy donuts

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Dunkin’ will support Childhood Cancer Awareness Month with a new donut. Anyone who makes a $2 donation at participating Georgia locations will receive a free Gold Joy donut. 100 percent of the funds raised from the donuts will go to the Aflac Cancer and Blood Disorders Center of Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta.

The donut has gold icing and topped with a glazed Munchkin on top, representing the gold ribbon that is the symbol of childhood cancer awareness. They will be available Sept. 14 through Sept. 28.

Last year, the promotion raised over $240,000 nationally for local children’s hospitals.

