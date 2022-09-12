East Point’s “Senior Stroll” set for Sept. 17

Senior Stroll 2022
Senior Stroll 2022(City of East Point)
By Alexandra Parker
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 3:33 PM EDT
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The City of East Point will host its inaugural Senior Stroll Sept. 17. The free 2K is open to all ages, but it’s aimed at participants 50 years of age or older.

The walk will begin at the H.J.C. Bowden Senior Multipurpose Center parking lot before looping down Washington Road and Main Street to Mallalieu Pointe Apartments and back to the Bowden Center.

Time will be digitally tracked; medals and trophies will be handed out to participants.

The event begins at 9 a.m. Participants can register here.

