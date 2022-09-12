East Point’s “Senior Stroll” set for Sept. 17

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The City of East Point will host its inaugural Senior Stroll Sept. 17. The free 2K is open to all ages, but it’s aimed at participants 50 years of age or older.

The walk will begin at the H.J.C. Bowden Senior Multipurpose Center parking lot before looping down Washington Road and Main Street to Mallalieu Pointe Apartments and back to the Bowden Center.

Time will be digitally tracked; medals and trophies will be handed out to participants.

The event begins at 9 a.m. Participants can register here.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.