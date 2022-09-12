FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Partly cloudy Monday; A few showers south of I-20

Monday in Atlanta
By Rodney Harris
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 5:28 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Expect partly cloudy skies this afternoon with highs in the low 80′s.

Monday’s summary

High - 82°

Normal high - 86°

Chance of rain - 20%

What you need to know

A cold front will move through north Georgia today, bringing with it the chance of a few showers and storms south of I-20 this evening. After the front moves south of metro Atlanta, we’ll see dry weather for the rest of the week!

Brace yourself for Tuesday morning -- lows will drop into the upper 50′s in metro Atlanta, which will be notably cooler than what we’ve seen over the last several months.

