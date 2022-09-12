FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Partly cloudy Monday; A few showers south of I-20
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 5:28 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Expect partly cloudy skies this afternoon with highs in the low 80′s.
Monday’s summary
High - 82°
Normal high - 86°
Chance of rain - 20%
What you need to know
A cold front will move through north Georgia today, bringing with it the chance of a few showers and storms south of I-20 this evening. After the front moves south of metro Atlanta, we’ll see dry weather for the rest of the week!
Brace yourself for Tuesday morning -- lows will drop into the upper 50′s in metro Atlanta, which will be notably cooler than what we’ve seen over the last several months.
