Fulton County holding clinics, urging residents to get updated COVID-19 booster

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The new COVID booster shot is going into arms throughout metro Atlanta. Fulton County is holding several Booster clinics this week, offering the new Bivalent shot recently authorized by the FDA and CDC. The updated booster targets the original strain of the coronavirus, as well as the Omicron subvariants BA.4 and BA.5.

“The CDC and FDA wants to stop chasing variants and start getting in front of them,” said Dr. Jayne Morgan of Piedmont Health Care.

Both Moderna and Pfizer are offering the new booster. Moderna is approved for people 18 and older. Pfizer is approved for those 12 and older. Right now, Fulton County is only administering the Pfizer brand, but pharmacies like CVS and Walgreens are offering both.

Dr. Jayne Morgan of Piedmont Health Care says while everyone should get the booster, the immunocompromised especially need the shot.

“You have the risk of more severe disease if you were to contract COVID, so we absolutely want you to go to the front of the line and make certain that you get boosted,” said Morgan.

Fulton County is holding COVID booster clinics all week at various locations. All you have to do is walk in, no appointment necessary.

Dr. Morgan says even if you’ve already gotten a first or second booster, you should still get this new, updated booster, but space it out.

“You can move forward with the third booster, that Bivalent formulation, but you need to space between your second booster and third booster by about two to three months,” said Morgan.

Health officials are also urging people to get the seasonal flu shot as well. You do not need to space out your COVID booster and the flu shot, but Dr. Morgan says it’s recommended that you wait up to four weeks to get your COVID booster if you’ve received a Monkeypox vaccine.

Fulton County Government Center 141 Pryor Street Atlanta.

- Wednesday, 9:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.

4700 North Point 4700 North Point Parkway, Alpharetta.

- Tuesday, 9:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.

Adamsville Regional Health Center 3700 M.L.K. Jr Drive SW, Atlanta.

- Monday and Tuesday, 9 a.m. - 4 p.m.

College Park Health Center 1920 John Wesley Avenue, College Park.

- Monday – Friday, 9 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Neighborhood Union Health Center 186 Sunset Ave NW # 186, Atlanta.

- Monday and Tuesday, 9 a.m. - 4 p.m.

North Fulton Regional Health Center 3155 Royal Drive, Alpharetta.

- Monday – Friday, 9 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Stonewall Tell 5710 Stonewall Tell Road, South Fulton.

- Monday and Tuesday, 9 a.m. - 4 p.m.

