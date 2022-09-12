GBI investigating shooting involving officer on N. Hwy 11 in Walton County
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 3:49 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Georgia Bureau of Investigations and the Walton County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a shooting involving an officer that happened on North Highway 11.
According to officials, the deputies involved were not injured.
Authorities are advising drivers to avoid the area and expect minor traffic delays.
