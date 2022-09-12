GBI investigating shooting involving officer on N. Hwy 11 in Walton County

Officer involved-shooting causing traffic delays
By ORhonde Chapman
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 3:49 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Georgia Bureau of Investigations and the Walton County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a shooting involving an officer that happened on North Highway 11.

According to officials, the deputies involved were not injured.

Authorities are advising drivers to avoid the area and expect minor traffic delays.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s sister celebrates 95th birthday
Latinx Heritage Month celebrated with events all over Georgia
LCF Georgia celebrates Hispanic / Latinx Heritage Month
GBI investigating shooting involving officers
Officer involved-shooting causing traffic delays
Atlanta Medical Center will close its doors November 1
Rally set for Tuesday demanding Atlanta Medical Center remain open