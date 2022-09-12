Heath Webb, Chad Bennett and Craig Sager II join ‘Georgia Prep Sports: Drive for the GHSA State Title’

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The 146th episode of the Georgia Farm Bureau “Georgia Prep Sports: Drive for the GHSA State Title” video podcast features White County head coach Chad Bennett, who is off to a 2-1 start after posting its latest 34-7 win over Chestatee. The Warriors were off on a bye this past Friday and will visit Stephens County this week.

Host Craig Sager II, the Chief Editor of Score Atlanta, will also have Lumpkin County head coach Heath Webb to talk about the Indians’ 4-0 start heading into their bye. Sager will close out the show with updates from this past week’s games and a look at the latest polls.

The podcast is produced by PlayOn Sports, which runs the National Federation High School Network, and airs Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays starting at noon.

http://www.nfhsnetwork.com/events/ghsa/evtcf972ba8f5

