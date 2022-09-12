LCF Georgia celebrates Hispanic / Latinx Heritage Month

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Latino Community Fund Georgia is celebrating Hispanic / Latinx Heritage Month with events all over northern Georgia. Most of the events are free, but some are ticketed or require registration.

The celebrations will bring many free festivals to the area, making them the perfect way to kick off your fall. Festivals will come to Atlanta, Gainesville, Macon and much more.

Telemundo will also televise Todos Somos Heroes, a celebration of Latinx heroes Sept. 15 and the Georgia Hispanic Chamber of Commerce will honor the 50 most influential Latinos in Georgia.

