Mayor Andre Dickens invites public to participate in policing survey

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens is requesting community input on a permanent police chief for Atlanta and policing in the city.

“Effective 21st century policing requires a diverse group of community voices involved in the search for a permanent Police Chief,” said Mayor Dickens. “Building public trust between law enforcement and the communities they serve is a collaborative process, and our Administration wants to ensure that all Atlantans have a seat at the table so we can hear their priorities for policing in Atlanta.”

Participants in the survey remain anonymous and will be asked for their input on qualifications important to them in the next Chief, APD services they view as highest priorities and more.

The Community Input Survey is live and can be found online here: City of Atlanta - Chief of Police Search - Community Input Survey.

