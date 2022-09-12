Mugshots of men arrested in Cobb County deputies’ killing released
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Mugshots of Christopher Golden and Christopher Cook, the men arrested when two Cobb County deputies were killed, have been released.
RELATED: Funeral arrangements announced for two slain Cobb County sheriff’s deputies
Golden is accused of killing Randall Koleski and Marshall Samuel Ervin Jr. when the pair were arresting Cook. They arrived at Cook’s home to serve a warrant; no one answered the door and reports say Golden “ambushed” the deputies and shot them as they were walking back to their cruiser. One was shot in the head, the other was shot in the pelvis. Golden then barricaded himself within the home, but was arrested “without incident.”
Golden is charged with two counts of Felony Murder and Aggravated Assault against an Officer. Cook faces several theft charges including three counts of Felony Theft by Receiving Stolen Property, two counts of Theft by Deception and misdemeanor Theft by Receiving Stolen Property.
The killings have rocked the Marietta and law enforcement communities. Law enforcement agencies have offered their condolences and one West Cobb diner offered free food to law enforcement in the wake of the killings.
