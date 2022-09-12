New COVID-19 boosters available Sept. 12 at several Fulton County locations

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Fulton County Board of Health will begin offering the new COVID-19 boosters, which protect against the original Covid strain as well as omicron, on Monday, Sept. 12.

The vaccine will be available to those above the age of 12 whose most recent booster or vaccination was two or more months ago.

The vaccines will be available at the following locations:

Fulton County Government Center - 141 Pryor Street Atlanta, GA (near the Pryor Street entrance) Wednesday & Friday, 9:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.

4700 North Point - 4700 North Point Parkway, Alpharetta Tuesday, 9:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.

Adamsville Regional Health Center - 3700 M.L.K. Jr Dr. SW, Atlanta, GA 30331 Monday and Tuesday, 9 a.m. - 4 p.m.

College Park Health Center (Pfizer vaccine only) - 1920 John Wesley Avenue College Park, GA 30337 Monday – Friday, 9 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Neighborhood Union Health Center (Pfizer vaccine only) - 186 Sunset Ave NW # 186, Atlanta, GA 30314 Monday and Tuesday, 9 a.m. - 4 p.m.

North Fulton Regional Health Center (Pfizer vaccine only) - 3155 Royal Drive, Alpharetta, GA 30022 Monday – Friday, 9 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Stonewall Tell - 5710 Stonewall Tell Road, South Fulton, GA 30349 Tuesday, 9 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Appointments are encouraged but not required. Click to schedule an appointment.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.