Police need help to find Chamblee man reported missing since Saturday

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Authorities in Chamblee are asking for public assistance in locating a missing 29-year-old man with medical issues who has been missing since early Saturday morning.

According to authorities, Temujin Jamarin Perkins was last seen leaving his hotel room on foot around 1:50 a.m. on Saturday.

Officials say Temujin suffers from PTSD and Schizophrenia and he “has not been taking his medication.”

He is described as an African-American last seen wearing a pink & gray anime shirt, Chicago Bulls shorts, black socks, and blue & white Nike flip-flops. He is listed as 5-feet-6 inches tall and weighs 232 lbs.

If you have any information about his whereabouts, please contact the Chamblee Police Department and police detective Tran.

