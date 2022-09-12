Pumpkins at Callaway returns Sept. 16

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Pumpkins at Callaway will return to Callaway Resort & Gardens Sept. 16.

The centerpiece of the event is a three-acre corn maze. The corn maze is in Cason’s Vegetable Garden, one of the last projects of the resort’s namesake. It will feature winding paths in the shape of an azalea, a flower native to Georgia.

At night, visitors can see a 50-foot-tall pumpkin tree and a pumpkin forest with coloring walls and pumpkin pie eating contests.

The fall celebration will be Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays until Oct. 30. You can find tickets here.

