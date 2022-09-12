QUEEN ELIZABETH II: The death of Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Queen Elizabeth II, the longest-reigning monarch in the history of the United Kingdom, died at the age of 96 on Sept. 7, 2022. She reigned 70 years and 214 days after becoming queen at the age of 25. Queen Elizabeth II was married to Philip Mountbatten for 73 years until his death in April 2021. They had four children: Charles, Anne, Andrew and Edward. Charles became king when Queen Elizabeth died.

The queen’s coffin was escorted to St. GIles’ Cathedral on Monday. She will remain at the cathedral until Tuesday. Her body will then be flown to London va Royal Air Force. Her body will then be escorted by the military and family members from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall, where she will lie in state for four full days.

PHOTOS: Queen Elizabeth II, 4/21/26-9/8/22

The public will be able to visit 24 hours a day between 5 p.m. London time Wednesday to 6:30 a.m. Sept. 19. Before the funeral, the coffin will be moved to Westminster Abbey.

The funeral will take place at 11 a.m. London time or 6 a.m. in Atlanta on Sept. 19. She will be buried in Windsor.

After the funeral, the coffin will be transported to Windsor Castle, just outside of London, and she will be buried next to her husband, Prince Philip, at St. George’s Chapel.

