Rally set for Tuesday demanding Atlanta Medical Center remain open

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A rally is set for Tuesday to stop the closure of Atlanta Medical Center.

The rally, set for 6:30 pm, is being organized by the Party for Socialism and Liberation which, according to its website, is calling for the “socialist transformation of society.”

Wellstar informed its employees on Aug. 31 the hospital will close Nov. 1 because of financial issues, an announcement that has since rocked Atlanta’s political, business, medical and social advocacy communities.

This will be the second emergency room that Wellstar has closed in metro Atlanta this year. Atlanta Medical Center South in East Point transitioned to a different model of care in May.

Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens has expressed “extreme concerns” about the closing, which saw approximately 50,000 low-income residents in its emergency room last year.

“The issue here is corporate greed,” said activist Joss Taylor, a rally organizer. “Saving lives isn’t profitable enough for Wellstar. Thousands of low-income, Black Atlantans will suffer the most from AMC’s closure.”

“The healthcare system in the U.S. is under the control of insurance companies, private corporations, and big pharma who make billions,” said activist Estevan Hernandez, another organizer.

