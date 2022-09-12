Rodriguez, Suarez 2 HRs each, connect in 9th, M’s top Braves

Atlanta Braves centerfielder Michael Harris II climbs the outfield wall in an attempt to get to...
Atlanta Braves centerfielder Michael Harris II climbs the outfield wall in an attempt to get to a home run ball hit by Seattle Mariners' Eugenio Suarez during the fifth inning of a baseball game, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Stephen Brashear)(Stephen Brashear | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 6:45 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SEATTLE (AP) — Julio Rodriguez and Eugenio Suarez each hit their second home run of the game, connecting in the ninth inning and rallying the Seattle Mariners over the Atlanta Braves 8-7.

The Braves trailed 6-2 going into the ninth, but Michael Harris II and Robbie Grossman hit two-out homers during a five-run comeback.

Down 7-6, the Mariners tied it when Rodriguez hit his 25th home run with one out off Kenley Jansen.

With two outs, Suarez hit his 30th homer to win it.

The Mariners moved into a tie with Tampa Bay for the top AL wild-card spot. Atlanta fell to 1 1/2 games behind the New York Mets in the NL East.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

FILE - Atlanta Braves relief pitcher Anthony Varvaro delivers in the sixth inning of a baseball...
Former Atlanta Braves pitcher turned cop Varvaro dies in car crash
Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Spencer Strider throws against the Oakland Athletics during the...
Strider, Braves win 7th in a row, beat Athletics 7-3
Los Angeles Dodgers' Freddie Freeman reacts to a standing ovation as he takes his first at-bat...
Radio host admits he made false claim on Freeman talks
Atlanta Braves' Ronald Acuna Jr., right, is congratulated by Matt Olson (28) after scoring on a...
Olson HR vs former team, surging Braves top A’s, catch Mets