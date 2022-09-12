Rodriguez, Suarez 2 HRs each, connect in 9th, M’s top Braves

SEATTLE (AP) — Julio Rodriguez and Eugenio Suarez each hit their second home run of the game, connecting in the ninth inning and rallying the Seattle Mariners over the Atlanta Braves 8-7.

The Braves trailed 6-2 going into the ninth, but Michael Harris II and Robbie Grossman hit two-out homers during a five-run comeback.

Down 7-6, the Mariners tied it when Rodriguez hit his 25th home run with one out off Kenley Jansen.

With two outs, Suarez hit his 30th homer to win it.

The Mariners moved into a tie with Tampa Bay for the top AL wild-card spot. Atlanta fell to 1 1/2 games behind the New York Mets in the NL East.

