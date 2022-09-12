Scammers take advantage after death of Cobb County deputies

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Tributes to the slain Cobb County deputies have come in from around the state and the nation, and donations have appeared just as quickly. The Better Business Bureau has warned against scammers who have taken advantage of the grief to steal from unsuspecting supporters.

The BBB has released some tips to avoid getting scammed. If you’re looking to donate, look for well-established charities registered with the Georgia Attorney General’s Office. You should also look for charities that are transparent about how and when the funds will be used.

Some families may set up their own funds, but they might use crowdfunding sites such as Gofundme.

The Cobb Sheriff’s Foundation is accepting donations to support the families of the deputies killed. The Foundation provides support through its Care and Compassion Fund and Fallen Personnel Fund.

NOTE: CBS46 does not vet or endorse any donation accounts. Donate at your own risk.

