Week 4 Football Rankings

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - In Class 7A, No. 1 Buford was off on a bye at 3-0 and No. 2 Grayson improved to 4-0 with a 51-24 win over Spartanburg (SC). No. 3 Mill Creek was also off this week at 3-0 and Colquitt County remains No. 4 after its impressive 48-27 win over Lee County that improved the Packers’ record to 4-0. Parkview took a significant jump from No. 8 to No. 5 this week after its 48-21 win over North Gwinnett that improved the Panthers to 3-0. Carrollton remains No. 6 and scored a 52-0 win over Villa Rica to improve to 4-0 and North Cobb dropped to No. 7 as a result of Parkview climbing to No. 5. The rest of the poll includes No. 8 Walton, No. 10 Kennesaw Mountain and No. 9 Valdosta—who is debuting in the poll following its 25-0 win over Warner Robins and replacing Collins Hill in the process.

In Class 6A, No. 1 ranked Hughes observed its bye week at 3-0 and Lee County remains No. 2 after falling 48-27 to Colquitt County. Blessed Trinity jumped from No. 6 to No. 3 following Roswell’s loss to Milton and Roswell fell to No. 9. No. 4 Gainesville and Rome round out the top 5 and Woodward Academy moved up a spot to No. 6 after scoring a 28-21 win over No. 10 Marist. Houston County debuts at No. 8 after its 68-12 win over Locust Grove and replaces South Paulding.

In Class 5A, Dutchtown replaced Warner Robins at No. 3 after the Demons’ loss to Colquitt County and Warner Robins fell to No. 9. Kell and Creekside round out the top 5 behind No. 1 Cartersville and No. 2 Ware County and Loganville replaced Jones County at No. 10.

In Class 4A No. 1 Benedictine did not drop after its 14-10 loss to Ware County, No. 2 North Oconee was off on a bye and No. 3 Cedartown improved to 4-0 with its 21-7 win over Calhoun. LaGrange moved up from No. 10 to No. 6 and as a result, Region 4 has four teams in the top 7 with Troup at No. 4, Whitewater at No. 5 and Starr’s Mill at No. 7.

Cedar Grove is arguably the best team in the state, regardless of classification, and the Saints are atop Class 3A again this week after beating Class 7A Collins Hill 40-6. Fitzgerald tops Class 2A and leads South Atlanta, Pierce County, ELCA and Rockmart in the top 5.

In Class A Division I, Rabun County is at the top with Prince Avenue Christian, Swainsboro, Bleckley County and Irwin County chasing.In Class A Division II, Early County maintains its top spot in the poll and is leading Clinch County, Johnson County, Bowdon and Washington-Wilkes in the top 5.

Class 7A

1. Buford

2. Grayson

3. Mill Creek

4. Colquitt County

5. Parkview

6. Carrollton

7. North Cobb

8. Walton

9. Valdosta

10. Kennesaw Mountain

Class 6A

1. Hughes

2. Lee County

3. Blessed Trinity

4. Gainesville

5. Rome

6. Woodward Academy

7. Thomas County Central

8. Houston County

9. Roswell

10. Marist

Class 5A

1. Cartersville

2. Ware County

3. Dutchtown

4. Kell

5. Creekside

6. Coffee

7. Calhoun

8. Warner Robins

9. Loganville

10. Jefferson

Class 4A

1. Benedictine

2. North Oconee

3. Cedartown

4. Troup

5. Whitewater

6. LaGrange

7. Starr’s Mill

8. Burke County

9. Bainbridge

10. Perry

Class 3A

1. Cedar Grove

2. Carver-Atlanta

3. Sandy Creek

4. Calvary Day

5. Crisp County

6. Oconee County

7. Peach County

8. Dougherty

9. Carver-Columbus

10. Savannah Christian

Class 2A

1. Fitzgerald

2. South Atlanta

3. Pierce County

4. ELCA

5. Rockmart

6. Cook

7. Putnam County

8. Thomson

9. Appling County

10. Northeast-Macon

Class A Division I

1. Rabun County

2. Prince Avenue Christian

3. Swainsboro

4. Bleckley County

5. Irwin County

6. Whitefield Academy

7. Brooks County

8. Lamar County

9. Darlington

10. Mount Pisgah

Class A Division II

1. Early County

2. Clinch County

3. Johnson County

4. Bowdon

5. Washington-Wilkes

6. Charlton

7. Aquinas

8. Schley County

9. Macon County

10. Dooly County

