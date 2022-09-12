Woman shot in home while lying on couch in Athens, police say

File photo of police lights
File photo of police lights(KLTV)
By Jennifer Lifsey
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 11:53 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATHENS, Ga. (CBS46) - Police in Athens are looking for a shooter after a woman was shot early Saturday morning inside a home on Burkland Drive.

According to the Athens-Clarke County Police Department, officers responded to a shots fired call around 1:50 a.m. When they arrived, witnesses told them that multiple gunshots were fired during a domestic dispute.

ACCPD says they later determined that the shooter had left the area. Additional witnesses then told officers that a 27-year-old female in a nearby residence had been shot in the back while inside lying on a couch.

Officers responded to that residence and began first aid. They say she was transported to an area hospital with a serious injury.

No one else was injured.

ACCPD is asking anyone with information about this incident to contact Detective Deckert at 762-400-7198 or Dara.Deckert@accgov.com.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s sister celebrates 95th birthday
Tributes at Millennium Gate Museum monument in Atlanta.
PHOTOS: Queen Elizabeth II, 4/21/26-9/8/22
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp speaks to an Oconee County school administrator after announcing K-12...
After pay raise led Kemp’s 2018 bid, he offers new K-12 plan
Cobb County community continues to mourn 2 deputies killed in the line of duty
Funeral arrangements announced for two slain Cobb County sheriff’s deputies
Christopher Cook (left) and Christopher Golden (right)
Mugshots of men arrested in Cobb County deputies’ killing released