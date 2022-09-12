Woman shot in home while lying on couch in Athens, police say

ATHENS, Ga. (CBS46) - Police in Athens are looking for a shooter after a woman was shot early Saturday morning inside a home on Burkland Drive.

According to the Athens-Clarke County Police Department, officers responded to a shots fired call around 1:50 a.m. When they arrived, witnesses told them that multiple gunshots were fired during a domestic dispute.

ACCPD says they later determined that the shooter had left the area. Additional witnesses then told officers that a 27-year-old female in a nearby residence had been shot in the back while inside lying on a couch.

Officers responded to that residence and began first aid. They say she was transported to an area hospital with a serious injury.

No one else was injured.

ACCPD is asking anyone with information about this incident to contact Detective Deckert at 762-400-7198 or Dara.Deckert@accgov.com.

