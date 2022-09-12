‘Wonderfully Made’ LGBTQ+R(eligion) film to debut in Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - “Wonderfully Made” is a documentary film exploring the challenges and aspirations of LGBTQ+ Catholics.

The film is set to premiere September 24 at 5:00 p.m. inside the Landmark Midtown Art Cinema. It is the first of a planned docu-series, each episode of which will focus on other faith traditions and LGBTQ+ identities.

Yuval David and Mark McDermott are the creators of the documentary. They say the film will also feature Father Bryan Massingale who is the only openly gay black priest in the world.

Additionally, the film will provide behind-the-scenes footage of the creation of art depicting Jesus in solidarity with the LGBTQ+ community.

