Atlanta has second-highest rise in inflation in U.S.

FILE - In this April 3, 2019, photo a tip box is filled with U.S. currency in New York. During inflation, consumers can adjust their spending and saving strategies to help lessen the impact that inflation has on the value of their money. It's important to have liquid cash set aside for emergencies, but beyond an emergency fund, there are other ways to save money and help retain its value. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)
By Alexandra Parker
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 3:02 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Metro Atlanta has seen the second-highest rise in inflation in the country over the past year, according to Wallethub.

WalletHub compared 23 Metropolitan Statistical Areas (MSAs), using the Consumer Price Index to measure inflation in the short and long term. Atlanta saw the Consumer Price Index rise by 11.7 percent when compared to last year and 1.3 percent compared to two months before the most recent data.

Source: WalletHub

Atlanta’s MSA includes 28 counties in the metro Atlanta area.

Atlanta was only beaten out by the Phoenix metro area, where the index rose a full 13 percent. Tampa Bay, Miami and Dallas round out the top five.

