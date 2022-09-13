Atlanta native to receive Obama-Chesky Scholarship for Public Service

Lauren Robinson
Lauren Robinson(The Obama Foundation)
By Alexandra Parker
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 4:45 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - An Atlanta native is one of 100 college juniors who will receive the Obama-Chesky Scholarship for Public Service from the Obama Foundation. Howard University student Lauren Robinson received the scholarship, which will cover her junior and senior years.

Scholarship recipients receive $25,000 a year in financial aid, a $2,000 travel credit every year for 10 years courtesy of Airbnb and a $10,000 stipend and free housing during a summer work program between their junior and senior years.

The scholarship is aimed at students hoping for a career in public service. Robinson studies Criminology at Howard and hopes to become a prosecutor and judge.

Robinson said, “I’ve conducted independent academic research in order to identify trends and devise solutions for the United States’ mass incarceration epidemic, and I want to continue this exploration.”

The Obama Foundation created the scholarship after receiving a $100 million donation from Airbnb CEO Brian Chesky.

