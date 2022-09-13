Atlanta non-profit Silence the Shame to host suicide awareness summit

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A local non-profit is gearing up to offer a summit in order to raise awareness about mental health and suicide prevention.

Silence the Shame Inc. is hosting its 2nd annual My Life is a Gift Suicide Awareness Summit on Sept. 14. from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.

According to officials, the summit will feature a Fireside Chat with rapper, singer and songwriter, Monaleo, to celebrate her recovery from suicide and mental illness. Silence the Shame officials will also moderate panel discussions with young adults, family members, and behavioral health specialists to address the current risk factors associated with suicide and mental crisis and offer healthy support strategies. This segment will feature Tamu Lewis of the Lee Thompson Young Foundation.

Atlanta native and legendary music executive Shanti Das founded Silence the Shame and hopes the summit and future events will help raise awareness on not only suicide prevention and suicide support but help others to seek support when needed. Das has helped the careers of several Atlanta musicians including rap legends OutKast, TLC and Toni Braxton.

“We are very excited to bring this important conversation to the Atlanta community as well as share it nationally,” said Shanti Das, founder of the Silence the Shame organization. “Silence the Shame strives to eliminate the stigma associated with suicide and normalize mental health conversations. Join us for this immersive Summit to learn from experts about suicide prevention supports for youth and young adults.”

Das told CBS46 News she wants to be able to have a positive impact on the greater Atlanta community by letting those struggling know they are not alone and there is a light at the end of the tunnel.

Das says she is dedicated to helping eliminate mental health stigma, reducing health disparities, and improving suicide rates among vulnerable populations.

According to the latest data by the CDC, suicide is the third-leading cause of death for Georgians between the ages of 10-34.

In July, HB 1013 took effect.

“They’ve been demoralized over a period of time, working in a system that’s dead-last in the country,” he said. “They see an opportunity for change and hope, and I think that’ll change the system in itself,” communications director for Georgia Mental Health Consumer Network Chris Johnson previously told CBS46 News.

