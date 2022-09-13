Atlanta’s Streetcar set to expand to the Beltline, but is it worth it

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - On Monday, transportation officials held a public meeting to outline the latest designs of the Streetcar East Extension Project.

The project, which is set to start operation in 2027, is 30% designed.

MARTA officials tell CBS46 News it is projected to cost between $176-215 million, paid for by a half-cent sales tax, approved by voters in 2016.

Some in the crowd questioned if the extension of Atlanta’s streetcar was worth it.

“Because nobody rides it. Very few people ride it,” said Vincent Fort, former state senator. “And I’m not sure that more people will ride it just because you’re extending it to the Beltline.”

MARTA officials told CBS46 News that pre-pandemic, Atlanta’s Streetcar averaged roughly 3,000 daily riders.

MARTA is currently analyzing current ridership but said that it has dropped by at least a quarter post-pandemic.

Beltline officials are banking on that idea of – if you build it – more riders will come.

Officials said extending to the Beltline meets a transit need in a high-demand area while connecting with existing MARTA services.

“The original Beltline vision has always called for transit in that space, that is now the arboretum, so it’s certainly something that is part of the Beltline vision,” said Greg Giuffrida, Director of Communications and engagement for MARTA’s Division of Capital Programs, Expansion & Innovation.

“There are a lot of challenges to certain locations to that transit through there, but we have talked through those. We have a lot of detail about those tight locations on the Eastside trail,” Giuffrida said.

Officials also defended the project by referencing that it was approved as part of the ‘More MARTA’ sales tax referendum in 2016.

Multiple people challenged MARTA on its recent transit expansion efforts, including deciding to install bus-rapid transit, instead of light-rapid transit along the Campbellton Road Corridor in southwest Atlanta.

“When equity isn’t prioritized, neighborhoods don’t trust in their institutions like MARTA. I don’t have confidence that MARTA can do the job in a planning sense. Nor do I think they can do the job in a moral sense,” said Fort.

MARTA is holding a second public meeting, virtually, on Tuesday, September 13.

