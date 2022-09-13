Body found in car off I-20, vehicle may belong to missing Newton County woman

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Law enforcement may be one step closer to finding a Metro Atlanta woman that went missing earlier this month.

Yolanda Brown was last seen leaving an Irish pub on Virginia Avenue in Hapeville on September third. Her family told CBS46 last week her black, 2020 Chevrolet Impala was also gone.

On Monday the Newton County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that deputies found a vehicle similar to Brown’s in a wooded area off Interstate 20 west.

Video captured from the CBS46 chopper shows the moments that Newton County Deputies, GBI agents, and state troopers towed a black car away from the scene.

Sgt. Jack Redlinger with The Newton County Sheriff’s Office said the vehicle in the woods had “similarities to Yolanda’s vehicle,” but would not comment on what investigators found inside the car.

Georgia State Patrol later confirmed to CBS46 on Monday night there was a body inside the vehicle.

In an e-mail from GSP, a public information officer said troopers were called to the scene after GBI agents found the driver in the car off I-20 deceased. A Specialized Collision and Reconstruction Team (SCRT) was called to the scene.

No agency has confirmed who the body belongs to.

The car and the contents found at the scene off I-20 now heads to the GBI crime lab in Atlanta for processing.

The Newton County Sheriff’s office declined to comment on if there is any foul play suspected or any persons of interest.

