Child hit by Atlanta Police patrol car, officials say

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A child was hit by a marked police patrol car Tuesday afternoon in Northwest Atlanta, officials said.

According to an Atlanta Police Department spokesperson, the child is expected to survive and has non-life-threatening injuries.

“Preliminary investigation indicates the child was struck by the patrol vehicle while the child was in the street,” police said.

The child’s name and age have not been released. The officer involved has also not been identified.

However, police said the investigation is ongoing and a report will be filed.

CBS46 will update this story as more information becomes available.

