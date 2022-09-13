Dita Von Teese bringing burlesque show to Tabernacle Jan. 29

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Tabernacle may have begun life as a church, but that won’t stop Dita Von Teese from bringing her burlesque show to the venue Jan. 29.

The Glamonatrix show toured 41 overseas cities recently and this is the first time Von Teese will bring the show to North America. The show will tour in New York, Chicago, San Francisco and Atlanta along with many other cities in the United States and Canada.

Von Teese said, “I feel so fortunate that burlesque has come to symbolize a celebration of beauty and sensuality in many forms, a place where diversified icons take the stage and inspire others.”

Tickets will go on sale to the general public Sept. 16 at 10 a.m. A pre-sale for Citi cardmembers will begin Sept. 13 at 11 a.m.

