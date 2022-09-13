Family dispute may have led to firebombing of teacher’s home, police say

Riverdale arson case
Riverdale arson case(Riverdale Police Department)
By Jennifer Lifsey
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 8:31 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
RIVERDALE, Ga. (CBS46) - Police have released new details about a firebomb attack that injured a Clayton County teacher.

The U.S. Marshals Service arrested Theriton Wells late last week outside of Houston, Texas. He’s accused of throwing Molotov cocktails into a teacher’s home in Riverdale. The fire left her with severe burns.

RELATED | Clayton County teacher recovering after being burned in Riverdale house fire

Now, Riverdale police say all of this may have started with a family argument. They’re waiting to get Wells back to Georgia to get a clear motive for the attack.

